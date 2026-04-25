Saud Shakeel reflects on Quetta Gladiators’ PSL 11 exit after defeat to Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel bowls during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 29, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel has reflected on his side’s early exit from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 following a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat to Karachi Kings in their final league-stage match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Shakeel reflected candidly on his side’s underwhelming campaign, admitting that inconsistent performances and failure to capitalise on crucial moments ultimately derailed their progress in the tournament.

He emphasised that despite the team’s efforts, the lack of collective impact in both batting and bowling proved costly, preventing them from building momentum at key stages.

“It was a very beautiful tournament, we couldn’t really grab some key things, and we also didn’t get back-to-back wins. I think overall, in this year, performances whether individual or from anyone didn’t come like that, because of which we went very far behind in the tournament. But we gave our full try. Sometimes things go in your favour, sometimes they don’t,” Shakeel said.

Reflecting on the team’s overall campaign and the missed opportunity to replicate last season’s success, the opening batter admitted that inconsistency across departments proved costly, as the side failed to deliver a collective performance when it mattered most.

“Last time the way we played the final, this time we couldn’t perform that well, so sometimes you have to accept it. Somewhere there were problems in batting, somewhere in bowling, so it’s like that, you know, the combined effort didn’t show,” he stated.

Assessing the match situation and overall tournament performance, he highlighted that while the team felt slightly short on runs, their inability to maintain consistency remained the key issue.

“Yes, at halftime we felt that we were about ten runs short, but apart from that we felt these were good runs, and it wasn’t as easy as it looked when we were batting at that time. But they also played quite well in the second innings. But overall, if you see, we just couldn’t get that kind of a good performance throughout the tournament,” Shakeel concluded.

In the match, Quetta Gladiators batted first and posted a competitive 195 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite losing two early wickets without a run on the board, captain Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw rebuilt the innings with a commanding 147-run partnership.

Rossouw top-scored with a powerful 90 off 54 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes, while Shakeel contributed a composed 57 from 34 deliveries. Dinesh Chandimal provided late acceleration with an unbeaten 30 to push the total close to 200.

However, Karachi Kings made light work of the chase, reaching the 196-run target in the 19th over with just one wicket lost. David Warner and Reeza Hendricks led the charge with a dominant opening stand that dismantled the Gladiators’ bowling attack.

Warner anchored the innings with an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes, while Hendricks matched him with a scintillating 87 not out from 48 deliveries, striking eight fours and four sixes.

The duo’s century partnership ensured a comfortable nine-wicket victory and sealed Quetta’s elimination from the tournament.