PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) flips the coin as Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to field first against leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the high-stakes 38th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), James Vince, Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Basit Ali and Ali Raza.

Head-to-head

The two sides have come face-to-face 22 times in PSL history, and Zalmi hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record against Qalandars with 12 victories, compared to the holders' nine, while one match ended in a no result.

Their last meeting came earlier in the ongoing PSL 11, which saw Zalmi prevail by 118 runs.

Matches: 22

Peshawar Zalmi: 12

Lahore Qalandars: 9

No Result: 1

Form Guide

Zalmi and Qalandars enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the 2017 champions are on a seven-match winning streak and are the only unbeaten side thus far in the ongoing eight-team tournament.

The holders, on the other hand, have just two victories in their last five matches and are coming from a gruelling five-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi are guaranteed a top finish as they have 17 points in nine matches, while the Qalandars are placed fifth with eight points in as many games.

The upcoming fixture is of great significance for the defending champions as a victory would boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, while a defeat would draw curtains on their PSL 11 campaign.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Lahore Qalandars: L, W, W, L, L