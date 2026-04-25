PSL 11 points table, qualification scenario after Kings crush Gladiators

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) hugs a Quetta Gladiators player after registering a win in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings strengthened their playoff hopes with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 11) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The updated points table shows Karachi climbing to fourth place at the end of their league-stage campaign, registering five wins and five defeats from 10 matches. They now have 10 points with a net run rate of -0.869.

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 8 0 1 17 2.645 Islamabad United (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.450 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 5 3 1 11 1.766 Karachi Kings 10 5 5 0 10 -0.869 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 5 0 8 -0.558 Hyderabad Kingsmen 9 4 5 0 8 -1.037 Quetta Gladiators (E) 10 3 7 0 6 -0.410 RawalPindiz (E) 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

However, their qualification remains dependent on other results. Karachi must hope for defeats for both Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen in their respective matches against Peshawar Zalmi and RawalPindiz to seal a playoff berth.

Alternatively, they can still qualify if Lahore lose and Hyderabad win, but only if Hyderabad’s victory margin is not significant enough to surpass Karachi’s net run rate.

In the match, Quetta batted first, a decision that initially paid dividends as they posted a competitive 195 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

The innings was anchored by captain Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw. Despite losing two wickets in the opening over without scoring, the pair rebuilt the innings with a remarkable 147-run partnership.

Rossouw led the charge with a superb 90 off 54 deliveries, including eight fours and six sixes, while Shakeel contributed a composed 57 from 34 balls. Dinesh Chandimal added late impetus with an unbeaten 30 as Quetta finished strongly.

In reply, Karachi Kings comfortably chased down the 196-run target, losing just one wicket in the 19th over to seal a dominant nine-wicket win.

The chase was powered by an outstanding partnership between David Warner and Reeza Hendricks, who steadied the innings before launching an aggressive assault on the Gladiators’ bowling attack.

Warner led from the front with a fluent knock, bringing up his sixth PSL half-century and guiding the chase past the 100-run mark. Hendricks matched him stroke for stroke, finding boundaries with ease to keep the required rate well under control.

The duo stitched together a match-winning century stand and carried their side over the line in emphatic fashion.

Warner remained unbeaten on 89 off 48 balls, striking 10 fours and four sixes, while Hendricks produced a scintillating 87 not out from 48 deliveries, featuring eight fours and four sixes.