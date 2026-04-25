PSL 11: Naseem, Mitchell 'released' from RawalPindiz squad

This collage of pictures shows RawalPindiz's Naseem Shah (left) and Daryl Mitchell in action during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Tournament debutants RawalPindiz have released national pacer Naseem Shah and overseas batter Daryl Mitchell from their squad ahead of their last Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Pindiz, who are already out of the PSL 11 playoffs race, after losing eight of their first nine matches, announced the departure of pacer Naseem Shah, who limped off the field during their previous fixture against Islamabad United.

The franchise, in a statement, confirmed that the 23-year-old pacer sustained a suspected low-grade quadriceps strain, due to which he would not be available for their campaign ender against the Kingsmen.

"The team management confirms that fast bowler Naseem Shah has been released from the squad after sustaining a suspected quadriceps strain while fielding during a recent match," the franchise said in a statement.

"The medical team has assessed this as a low grade Quadriceps strain and he will not be available to play the last game on 26th April.

"The franchise extends its full support to Naseem during this period and wishes him a swift and complete recovery."

In a separate statement, the franchise also confirmed that Mitchell has also sustained an injury during their match against the United and its medical team deemed him "unfit" to participate in the upcoming match.

"Pindiz confirm that all-rounder Daryll Mitchell has been released from the squad after sustaining a right calf injury during the match against Islamabad United on 23rd April," the statement read.

"Mitchell was monitored by the Pindiz medical staff following the match. After a thorough assessment, he was deemed unfit to continue participation in the HBL PSL 11," it added.

Consequently, the franchise, in consultation with its medical staff, has cleared Mitchell to head back home and begin his rehabilitation process.

"In consultation with medical staff, Mitchell has been cleared to return home to begin his recovery and rehabilitation process.

"Pindiz management extends full support to Mitchell and wishes him a swift and complete recovery."