Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 11, LQ vs PZ Match 38

This collage of pictures shows Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam. — PSL

LAHORE: The 38th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and leaders Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, both sides have locked horns 22 times in PSL history, and Zalmi hold a slight edge in the head-to-head record against Qalandars with 12 victories, while the holders have nine.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), James Vince, Kusal Mendis, Farhan Yousaf, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Basit Ali and Ali Raza.