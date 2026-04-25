Barry Hawkins takes commanding lead over Mark Williams

An undated picture of the quarter-finals of the 2004 British Open Barry Hawkins. — WST

The quarter-finals of the 2004 British Open Barry Hawkins established a commanding lead over Mark Williams after a hard-fought second session of their round-two encounter here at the Halo World Championship, finishing the evening 10-6 ahead with one session remaining.

The 2013 runner-up, Hawkins, has struggled at the Crucible in recent years, failing to win a match there over the past three editions.

However, he showed signs of a return to form earlier in the tournament with a convincing 10-4 victory over Matthew Stevens in the opening round.

Williams, a three-time world champion, arrived in Sheffield on the back of an impressive run to last year’s final, where he was defeated by Zhao Xintong.

The Welshman now faces a daunting task, needing to win seven of the remaining nine frames in the final session to keep his title hopes alive.

The match resumed with the players level at 4-4, but Hawkins edged in front with a break of 63.

He then produced a remarkable clearance of 66, having trailed 61-0, to steal the next frame on the black and extend his advantage. A superb break of 113 saw Hawkins move 7-4 ahead.

Williams responded by taking the 12th frame, but Hawkins maintained control, restoring a three-frame cushion at 8-5.

A gruelling 14th frame, lasting over an hour, went Hawkins’ way to make it 9-5.

Although Williams narrowed the gap to 9-6 with a composed clearance, Hawkins finished strongly with an 89 break to secure a 10-6 lead.

The match will conclude tomorrow evening.