PSL 11: Karachi-Quetta playoff qualification scenarios explained

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali (right) delivers his spell while Jahandad Khan waits to run between the wickets during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The playoff race in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is getting tighter, and the qualification paths for both Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are now very clear ahead of their important match.

For Karachi to reach the playoffs, they must win their game today and also need both Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen to lose their matches.

If those results happen, Karachi will qualify without net run rate coming into play. However, if net run rate does become important, Karachi will need to win by a big margin to improve their standing.

For Gladiators, the situation is similar. They also have to win today and rely on defeats for Lahore and Hyderabad. If those conditions are met, Quetta will secure a playoff spot because their net run rate is better than other teams in the race.

In the match itself, Quetta decided to bat first against Karachi and that decision paid off immediately as they posted 195 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

The total was built on excellent batting by captain Saud Shakeel and Rilee Rossouw. Quetta had a terrible start, losing their first two wickets in the opening over, both for zero runs, but Shakeel and Rossouw then rebuilt the innings with a strong partnership.

Rossouw played a superb knock of 90 runs off 54 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes, while Shakeel made 57 runs off 34 balls.

Their 147-run partnership was the highlight of the innings before both fell late. Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 30 runs as Quetta finished strongly.