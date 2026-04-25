Zafar Gohar reflects on Pakistan snub as England selection door opens

Zafar Gohar of Middlesex in delivery stride during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Middlesex at The County Ground on August 24, 2025 in Northampton, England. — ECB

Zafar Gohar believes he is ready to join cricket’s ever-expanding list of dual internationals, after remaking his career as a British citizen on the county circuit.

The Middlesex spinner made his first – and so far only – one-day international appearance for his native Pakistan against England in Sharjah back in 2015.

Now, at the age of 31, he ticks all three boxes associated with the life of an English spin bowler: he is getting better with age, he can hold a bat, and crucially, he is now England-qualified.

“If the chance comes anytime, I'll be ready,” Gohar says from Lord’s, where he is currently immersed in his second season with Middlesex.

After four years with Gloucestershire – including a prolific haul of eight five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket matches across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns – Gohar moved to Middlesex in 2025 after receiving British citizenship.

He has since reminded his former teammates of what they are missing, contributing to back-to-back innings victories at the end of last season and the start of this one.

And if the wickets have come a touch slowly so far this summer, his 164 runs with the bat – including a rescue act of 83 against Northamptonshire – have been a handy reaffirmation of his all-round credentials.

"When I moved here, it was at the back of my mind that being a spinner in England is a tough challenge," Gohar says. "But I was proud, and pretty happy, with my record at Gloucester, and since moving to Middlesex, the place where I've got most of my wickets has been Lord's, where people say it doesn't really spin much.

"I feel like if you work hard, and push in the right direction, and understand your bowling, your skill, and the conditions, I feel like there's always something for spinners here. You always get something from the pitch if you try and bowl well."

It was not always Gohar’s plan to move to England to play. But with family already in the country, there were opportunities and connections to rely on, along with memories of watching England Test matches as a child in the 2000s – in particular the 2005 Ashes.

"I was always a fan of English cricket when I was younger," he says. "My father had an interest in watching cricket as well, and that famous Ashes was full of excitement in every game. In 2005, there wasn't as much T20 cricket, so those big international series were pretty much everything and, even in Pakistan, everyone watched it. I just fell in love with Test cricket."

Pakistan’s selectors, however, did not show Gohar much love. That solitary ODI in 2015 was followed, five long years later, by a one-off, wicketless Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Though Gohar showed his mettle with the bat – even top-scoring from number nine with 37 in the second innings – his chance never came again.

"I remember Misbah-ul-Haq coming to me before the Test match saying, we don't have enough seam allrounders so you're going to bat at No. 8, and if we need it, you'll bowl a couple of overs. I remember playing that Test match, I got like 34 and 35 in each innings. And, yeah, never really had any communication after that.

"I didn't really get chances I deserved in Pakistan," Gohar says. "I took nearly 50 wickets for Gloucestershire [in 2022] and almost 500 runs with the bat as well, and when I went back to Pakistan I got two more five-fors in three games. But, after that, one of the selectors said: 'It doesn't matter what you do in county cricket. We don't really recognise those performances'. And that's when I realised there's no point. I decided to try something else where I could at least do everything I could to get my chance."

His card was also marked, he believes, after an unfortunate sequence of events on the eve of what could have been his Test debut – against England in October 2015.

Although the common perception is that he slept through his alarm and missed his flight to Abu Dhabi, the actual circumstances, he says, were rather more complicated.

Though Gohar had been in contention at the start of England’s tour – taking five wickets across two innings in a pair of warm-up matches in Sharjah – he had already flown back to Pakistan for a domestic game when the selectors sent out an SOS after their frontline spinner, Yasir Shah, was struck down by a back spasm.

"I came in at tea, the manager told me to get my stuff, go home, because you'll probably be flying tonight," Gohar recalls. "I went back to Lahore, but it was Saturday, and I was still waiting at 12.30am when I saw the news headlines saying 'Zafar Gohar hasn't got his visa'.

"I rang them up, asking what's going on, but I said, 'look, I'm so tired, I feel like I've been awake for the last 20 days'. They said, 'okay, go to sleep, we'll let you know if anything happens'.

"I woke up the next morning to five missed calls. I rang them back and they were like, 'oh, you got the visa'. It literally came through at 3am and I was supposed to have caught the last flight out at 4am. I said, how was I supposed to know that? That was the whole story, but they didn't let me speak to the media about it, for whatever reason."

Such trials and tribulations are now behind Gohar. He has a new English season to focus on, and given the positive noises surrounding the England Test team, who is to say what might be possible in the coming months if he can produce a run of performances that turn a few heads in the national set-up?

"Every season in cricket is a new challenge," he says. "My aim is always to win Division Two for Middlesex, and try to contribute as much as I can. But obviously, for every player, there's always another level to go and achieve as well. That's what I'm trying to do. If that opportunity comes round, I'll be ready to grab it, and do whatever I can."