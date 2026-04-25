Giancarlo Stanton injury concern in New York Yankees win over Houston Astros

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hits the ball in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Apr 24, 2026. — Reuters

HOUSTON: New York Yankees power hitter Giancarlo Stanton was forced to leave in Friday’s game against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning due to tightness in his lower leg, raising fresh concerns over his fitness.

Stanton had contributed with an RBI single earlier in the inning during the Yankees’ commanding 12–4 victory.

However, his evening was cut short shortly afterwards when he was unable to score from second base on a deep hit to left field by J.C. Escarra.

Although Stanton rounded third, he stopped abruptly, appearing uncomfortable before signalling towards the dugout.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone later explained that the slugger had felt the issue while on base and chose not to risk aggravating the problem.

After a brief discussion with the team trainer, Stanton was withdrawn and replaced by Randal Grichuk.

Boone admitted it was too early to determine the severity of the injury, describing it as “tightness in the calf” and expressing hope that it had been caught before developing into something more serious.

He added that no immediate tests were planned, but the situation would be reassessed.

Stanton has endured a difficult spell with injuries in recent seasons and has not completed a full campaign since his debut year with the Yankees in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that in this season, he is batting .256, with three home runs and 14 RBIs across 24 appearances, underlining his importance to the side when fit.