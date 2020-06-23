Younis Khan not appointed to be a scapegoat, says Wasim Khan

Younis Khan (L) and Wasim Khan (R).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan brushed aside speculations that Younis Khan, the county's most successful Test batsman, was added to team management to be scapegoated.

In an interview with Geo News, Wasim exemplified many teams which appointed specialised coaches and said Younis' role would ease head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's workload.

"In England, Trevor Beyliss was coach and he was a batsman but he got Mark Ramparkash and Graham Thorpe as batting coaches with him. Justin Langer got Graham Hick with him. It’s not that we are finding a scapegoat and that’s why we have got him," Wasim said on Younis' appointment.

"You see support staff with head coaches because the head coach can’t do everything and you have to find balance so he has clear thinking for team strategy. We are providing top class support staff to Misbah and we are hopeful of good results."

Furthermore the PCB CEO expressed disappointment over receiving criticism on sending a large management team.

"We have even seen 16 members support staff with the team. We aren’t taking any non essential staff with the team. We are sending 29 players who will be practicing in different batches in a bio secure environment and they have to be coached by someone. Also, a chief medical officer and anti corruption officer is requirement by the ICC," he said.

The Men in Green are scheduled to fly to England on June 28 to play a series of three Tests and three T20Is against England in August.

The team will be placed in a bio secure environment throughout their stay in which they will observe quarantine and later train in Worcester and Derby.

"We have been in touch with the ECB. They will be providing us bio secure environment for us, from hotels to stadium. It is very important for global cricket to have cricket back. West Indies is playing and so we believe that it’s right thing for us to go," he said.

"This is a very important series for everyone for fans, for media and for cricket. It’s also important for financial situation of game. We don’t know about the future of the World Cup and Asia Cup so we are looking to play as much cricket as possible."

Pakistan is likely to kick off the series from August 5 with first the first Test and Wasim believes that the four-week time will give players an opportunity to prepare themselves for the series.

"We are trying to provide Pakistan every opportunity to succeed, we are giving our full support to Misbah to give him every opportunity to be successful," he said.

When asked of the board's financial stability, Wasim said that while the PCB was stable at the moment it has made plans assuming any possible loss if any future event is called off due to the ongoing pandemic.

He further said that the PCB curtailed its non essential development budget but added that there won't be any cut in domestic and women cricketers' pay.

In fact, according to Wasim, contracted domestic players will have their salaries increased.

"First, we are introducing A plus category for elite performers in domestic cricket and those who are knocking the doors of the national team. Such ten players will get contracts with monthly honorarium of 175,000 to 200,000. Other domestic players will also have their salaries increased to 75,000 from current 50,000 per month," he said.

He also highlighted over staffing in the PCB and with over 700 employees can create problems for financial stability however Wasim hinted that some of the staff will be deployed to provincial cricket associations once they are operational.

"The cricket association are likely to be appointed before new season in October and they will be running cricket in their respective areas," Wasim said.





