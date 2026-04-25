LeBron James seals overtime thriller as Los Angeles Lakers edge Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on Apr 24, 2026. — Reuters

LeBron James produced a decisive late moment as the Los Angeles Lakers moved to the brink of a first-round play-off series victory with a 112–108 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

The 41-year-old NBA legend, a four-time Most Valuable Player, forced extra time with a three-pointer 13 seconds from the end of regulation.

He then narrowly missed a potential winner at the buzzer, hitting the rim with another long-range effort. The Lakers, however, carried their momentum into overtime to secure a commanding 3–0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

James led the way with a team-high 29 points and 13 rebounds, stepping up in the continued absence of injured teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Marcus Smart also played a crucial role, delivering a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists, including eight points in overtime.

“We’ve got to play desperate,” Smart said. “With two of our best players down, that’s how we’ve been approaching it. The chemistry’s been good and the confidence is growing.”

Houston were dealt a setback with leading scorer Kevin Durant sidelined for the second straight game due to an ankle sprain. The Rockets now face a must-win Game 4 at home on Sunday to avoid elimination.

It is pertinent to mention that in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs took a 2–1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers after a 120–108 road victory.

Stephon Castle starred with 33 points, while rookie Dylan Harper posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama remained unavailable as he continues concussion protocol following a head injury.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics went 2–1 up on the Philadelphia 76ers with a 108–100 win. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 11 of them in the fourth quarter, while Jaylen Brown also contributed 25 points.