Sindh Sports Minister announces major initiative for Pakistan Cup team selection

An undated picture of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar. — Instagram/mahar_sardar

KARACHI: Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar has announced a significant development regarding the formation of the Sindh cricket team for the upcoming Pakistan Cup, revealing a merit-based selection process at the divisional level.

In a detailed video statement, the minister said the Sindh government has decided to conduct structured trials across all divisions to identify talented cricketers for the provincial side.

He urged young cricketers to first send a one-minute video of their batting or bowling through WhatsApp to the Sindh Sports Department, along with their name, division, and mobile number.

“After reviewing the videos, talented players will be invited for formal trials,” he said.

Bakhsh Khan Mahar added that after considerable efforts, the Sindh government has succeeded in convincing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide Sindh with an effective platform for talent recognition.

“This initiative is welcome for all provinces, but it is especially a major opportunity for Sindh,” he said.

He confirmed that the Pakistan Cup is expected to take place at the end of May or in the first week of June.

“There is immense cricketing talent in Sindh, but many young players do not get the opportunity to prove themselves. Now we have provided them with a proper platform to showcase their abilities,” the minister stated.

He further explained that while the tournament will be organised under the PCB, its arrangements will be handled by the Sindh government.

“Our goal is to bring forward as many young players as possible and provide them with opportunities,” he said.

The minister also announced that camps for trials will be set up in every division of Sindh to ensure maximum participation on merit.

“We have worked hard to provide this platform to the youth of Sindh,” he said.

Concluding his statement, he highlighted the urgency and ambition behind the initiative, saying the process must be fast and efficient to build a strong squad, with focus not only on talent identification but also on winning the Pakistan Cup.

“Time is short. We not only have to build a strong team but also aim to win the Pakistan Cup,” he concluded.