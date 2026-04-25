Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (second from left) flips the coin as Karachi Kings’ (centre) respond at toss time ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 37th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Jahandad Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Rizwanullah.

Head-to-Head

Historically, both sides have met 21 times in competitive fixtures, forming a well-established rivalry over the years.

The Gladiators hold the upper hand with 13 victories, showcasing their dominance in head-to-head encounters. Meanwhile, the Kings have secured eight wins, reflecting a competitive but slightly trailing record.

Matches played: 21

Quetta Gladiators won: 13

Karachi Kings won: 8

Form Guide

Karachi Kings will be looking to bounce back against Quetta Gladiators and strengthen their push for the playoffs. They are under pressure after winning only one of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators are on the verge of elimination from the tournament and will require a big-margin win to improve their net run rate and keep their hopes alive for a top-four finish.

Quetta Gladiators: L, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: W, L, L, L, L