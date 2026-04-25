Former Nigeria striker Michael Eneramo dies after collapsing during Friendly match

Michael Eneramo celebrates scoring the first goal for Nigeria against Republic of Ireland in International Friendly on 29/5/09. — Reuters

Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match, the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Friday.

The 40-year-old "appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest five minutes into the second half" of the game in Kaduna, the NFF said, citing early reports.

Eneramo, who enjoyed successful stints with clubs in Turkey and Tunisia, won 10 caps for the Super Eagles. He made his Nigeria debut in a friendly game against Jamaica in 2009.

The NFF general secretary expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss, praying for the deceased’s eternal rest and for strength for the bereaved family and the Nigerian football community to endure the tragedy.

"This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment," NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said.

"I can only pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also grant his loved ones and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the loss."

Nicknamed "the Tank" by fans of Tunisian club Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Eneramo was known for his physical presence and "confident play" that helped Esperance win silverware, the NFF added.

Eneramo is the latest former international player from the continent to die on the pitch with a suspect-heart issue.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameroon's Marc-Vivien Foe, Ivorian Cheick Tiote and Ghana's Raphael Dwamena are among the most high-profile names to pass away in similar circumstances.