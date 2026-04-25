WATCH: Ben Stokes' facial transformation grabs attention after surgery ahead of England summer

England Test captain Ben Stokes appeared after recent surgery ahead of the international summer season on home soil on April 22, 2026. — Instagram/englandcricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes has appeared with a noticeable facial change following recent surgery during a media appearance ahead of the international summer on home soil.

In a video posted on Toyota UK’s official Instagram account in collaboration with England Cricket, Stokes looked considerably slimmer, a transformation that had not previously been seen in the all-rounder.

The clip, which showcased England’s new Castore kits across all three formats, quickly drew attention on social media.

The video featured a number of England stars, including Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett, among others. However, it was Stokes’ altered appearance that became the main talking point among fans.

Earlier this year, Stokes underwent facial surgery after being struck by a cricket ball on the face during a net session.

Following his recovery from the serious knock, the 34-year-old admitted he was fortunate to have avoided a more severe injury.

"It was a pretty scary situation. I copped one straight in the face. Just a couple of inches one way or the other, I might not be here doing this interview if I didn't turn my head round. It was a bit of a mess under here [the cheekbone]. I've got out quite lucky. Thankfully, still here and everything's all right,” Stokes was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

The upcoming summer will be a significant one for Stokes and England. The Three Lions are set to begin a three-match Test series against New Zealand in June, following a disappointing Ashes campaign in which they suffered a 4-1 defeat in Australia.

Despite the setback, Stokes has retained the backing of the management and continues as Test captain.

During the Ashes, the left-handed all-rounder scored 184 runs and claimed 15 wickets. England will first face New Zealand before hosting Pakistan in another three-match Test series later in August.