Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 11, QG vs KK Match 37

The collage of photos features Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) and Karachi Kings captain David Warner. — PSL

LAHORE: The 37th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between former champions Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 21 times, with the Gladiators leading the rivalry with 13 wins, while the Kings have secured eight victories.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Jahandad Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Rizwanullah.