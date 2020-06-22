Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali test positive for coronavirus

Shadab Khan is among three players who have contracted the virus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that three of its players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – tested positive for Covid-19 after it conducted the first round of medical testing ahead of the upcoming tour of England.

The players, the PCB said in a press release, had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the trio who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, also underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar today.

Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, the PCB added.

Haider, Rauf and Shadab's positive tests means they are highly unlikely to leave with the team for England. It remains to be seen if the PCB would name any replacements for the trio.

