PSL 11 final to welcome full crowd after Government approval

This picture shows fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore witnessing PSL 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has delivered long-awaited news for cricket fans ahead of the grand finale of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, confirming that the final will be played in front of a packed stadium.

The showpiece match is scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

Naqvi took to social media platform X to address fans regarding earlier spectator restrictions during the tournament, outlining the government’s position and the efforts made to allow crowds back into venues.

He explained that while austerity measures remained in place due to the ongoing economic situation and fuel conservation efforts, discussions were held at the highest level to facilitate fans, particularly for marquee fixtures.

“Dear cricket fans, I requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in the stadiums. While he was also inclined to permit fans, he emphasised that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts underway to minimise fuel consumption,” Naqvi wrote.

He added that requests from franchise owners played a decisive role in prompting a review of the policy, which ultimately resulted in special approval for the final.

“However, on the request of franchise owners, he has graciously approved the presence of fans for the PSL 11 final. I sincerely thank him for this decision and for facilitating the fans,” he added.

Dear cricket fans, I requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow spectators in the stadiums. While he was also inclined to permit fans, he emphasized that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts underway to minimize fuel consumption.



However,… pic.twitter.com/jgp96vRiRe — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) April 25, 2026

Prior to the start of the tournament, the PCB had announced that PSL matches would be held behind closed doors as part of the government’s austerity measures amid the ongoing regional and economic challenges.

The board had also limited matches to two venues — Karachi and Lahore — to reduce public movement and operational costs.

The move followed broader government efforts to implement nationwide savings in response to the global fuel crisis. However, several franchise owners later urged authorities to reconsider, stressing that crowd presence is central to the league’s atmosphere and identity.

They appealed to both federal and provincial leadership to permit spectators during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Naqvi praised law enforcement agencies for ensuring the smooth conduct of the PSL despite prevailing challenges. While reiterating his commitment to bringing fans back to stadiums, he confirmed that there would be no changes to the tournament schedule.

The PCB chairman further stated that franchises would receive gate revenue, with the board covering associated expenses.