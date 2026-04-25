Colombian cyclist Cristian Munoz dies after Tour du Jura crash

An undated picture of Colombian cyclist Cristian Camilo Munoz. — Instagram/ nu.co

Colombian cyclist Cristian Camilo Munoz has died from medical complications following an accident during last week’s Tour du Jura in France, his team NU Colombia said on Friday.

The 30-year-old was treated at a medical centre for a knee wound after crashing on Saturday, before travelling with his team to Spain.

He was later admitted to hospital with what the team described as a ‘difficult-to-treat’ infection.

The team confirmed Cristian’s passing after his condition worsened, leading to their withdrawal from the race.

"In the last few hours, his condition deteriorated, and despite all the efforts of the medical team, Cristian passed away on Friday morning," the team said in a statement, adding it would withdraw from the Vuelta a Asturias.

International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient expressed condolences on social media.

UCI chief David Lappartient expressed heartfelt condolences, honoring the late cyclist and extending support to his loved ones and teammates.

"The cycling community mourns his loss. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates,” Lappartient wrote on X.

Munoz rode for UAE Team Emirates from 2019 to 2021 and joined the NU Colombia Continental team in 2024.

In previous seasons, he won stages at the Clasica de Anapoima and the Vuelta a Boyaca and claimed the mountains classification at the Clasico RCN.