Real Betis stoppage-time blow sinks Real Madrid title hopes

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates against Braga in Champions League on November 8, 2023. — Reuters

Real Madrid saw their already fading title hopes take another hit after conceding a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Real Betis, dropping two crucial points in the La Liga race here at Estadio de La Cartuja on Friday.

With just five matches remaining, Madrid now trail league leaders FC Barcelona by eight points, a gap that could widen to 11 should Barça overcome Getafe CF this weekend.

The result leaves Alvaro Arbeloa’s side with little margin for error as their pursuit of the title appears to be slipping away.

Madrid made a promising start at Estadio La Cartuja, taking the lead in the 17th minute through Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian reacted quickest after Federico Valverde’s long-range effort was parried by goalkeeper Álvaro Valles.

Despite controlling much of the match, Madrid were unable to extend their advantage.

Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside and later fired over, while Vinícius and Jude Bellingham both missed further opportunities.

Betis gradually grew into the contest, with Andriy Lunin producing several impressive saves to preserve Madrid’s lead.

However, the hosts were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Héctor Bellerín capitalised on a defensive lapse involving Ferland Mendy to fire home a late equaliser.

The result leaves Madrid facing the prospect of finishing the season without silverware, having already exited the Champions League.

They next face RCD Espanyol before a decisive El Clasico against Barcelona, where anything less than victory could confirm the title’s destination.