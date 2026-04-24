Labuschagne says 'focus' on RawalPindiz clash after record defeat against United

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Marnus Labuschagne walks back after being dismissed during their PSL 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne emphasised that they are focused on their remaining league-stage match against RawalPindiz after succumbing to a record defeat at the hands of Islamabad United in the crucial 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, the Kingsmen could accumulate 80 runs before getting bowled out in 15.5 overs, registering the fifth-lowest total ever in the history of the marquee league.

Wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 25 off 35 deliveries, while Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood, 12 each, could amass double figures besides him.

For United, Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan picked up three wickets each, while Salman Mirza chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, United made light work of the 81-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 80 balls to spare.

Debutant Mohsin Riaz spearheaded United's successful run chase with a blistering 42 off just 18 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while right-handed opener Sameer Minhas chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 20 deliveries.

United's victory was the biggest in PSL history in terms of balls remaining and thus dented Kingsmen's chances of qualifying for the playoffs as their net run rate plummeted to a negative 1.037, below defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who pipped them to secure fourth position.

Kingsmen, however, remain in contention to advance into the playoffs and now need to win their remaining league-stage fixture against bottom-placed RawalPindiz, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday, and their captain Labuschagne insisted that they are focused on the high-stakes fixture after expressing disappointment over his team's performance against the United.

"We are still smiling, but honestly, it wasn't the performance we were hoping for. We know how to win big, and clearly, we know how to lose big as well, so it is what it is," said Labuschagne at the post-match presentation.

"The important thing now is to park this game because our season is still alive going into the last match, and that's where our focus is," he added.

Notably, a victory over RawalPindiz would still not guarantee Kingsmen a playoffs spot as they would also want holders Qalandars and 2020 champions Karachi Kings to lose their last league-stage matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, respectively, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

Reflecting further on his side's shortcomings against the three-time champions, Labuschagne stressed that the outcome was a combination of multiple factors, including United's bowling in the right areas and getting the swing, and their failure to make the most of the powerplay.

"I think it was a combination of factors tonight – they bowled in the right areas and got the ball to swing, and we tried to take the powerplay on, which has worked for us before but didn't come off today," said Labuschagne.

"Once we were on the back foot, we just couldn't recover or build towards even a 120 or 130 total," he concluded.