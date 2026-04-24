PSL 11 points table, qualification scenario after United crush Kingsmen

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United registered a thumping eight-wicket victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, the Kingsmen could accumulate 80 runs before getting bowled out in 15.5 overs as Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim and captain Shadab Khan ran through their batting unit with three wickets each.

Wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 25 off 35 deliveries, while Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood, 12 each, could amass double figures besides him.

In turn, the three-time champions made light work of the 81-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 80 balls to spare.

Debutant Mohsin Riaz spearheaded United's successful run chase with a blistering 42 off just 18 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while right-handed opener Sameer Minhas chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 20 deliveries.

The record victory in terms of balls remaining propelled Islamabad United into the playoffs, joining leaders Peshawar Zalmi and 2021 champions Multan Sultans, as the three-time champions now have 11 points in nine games and thus remained third in the standings.

On the contrary, Hyderabad Kingsmen slipped down to the fifth position behind defending champions Lahore Qalandars as the gruelling defeat affected their net run rate, which now stands at a negative 1.037, but remained relatively superior to Karachi Kings, who are placed sixth with eight points.

The previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators, are seventh in the PSL 11 standings with six points in nine games, while RawalPindiz, who managed just one victory in the eight-team tournament thus far, remained at the bottom.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 8 0 1 17 2.645 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.450 Islamabad United (Q) 9 5 3 1 11 1.766 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 5 0 8 -0.558 Hyderabad Kingsmen 9 4 5 0 8 -1.037 Karachi Kings 9 4 5 0 8 -1.063 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 RawalPindiz (E) 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

For the unversed, United's qualification meant four teams – Kingsmen, Qalandars, Kings and Gladiators – will vie to clinch the remaining playoffs spot.

Kingsmen now need to win their remaining PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz with a substantial margin or hope both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars lose their remaining matches against Gladiators and Zalmi, respectively.

Holders Qalandars, on the other hand, face a straightforward but stiff challenge as they take on unbeaten Zalmi in their last league-stage fixture.

The defending champions would need to inflict the first defeat on the 2017 champions, besides hoping for Kingsmen and Kings to lose their respective last games.

Meanwhile, Kings need to beat Gladiators in their remaining fixture and hope arch-rivals Qalandars and Kingsmen to lose their respective matches.

However, if both Kingsmen and Qalandars lose their respective last league-stage matches and Gladiators beat Kings, then all four teams would be tied on four points each, and the decisive fourth position in the PSL 11 standings will then be determined on the net run rate.