Islamabad United break all-time PSL record with Hyderabad Kingsmen thrashing

Islamabad United's Sameer Minhas (left) celebrates with captain Shadab Khan after winning their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United on Friday rewrote history by registering a thumping eight-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium.

Set to chase a modest 81-run target in the high-stakes fixture, the United knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 80 balls to spare.

Debutant Mohsin Riaz spearheaded United's successful run chase with a blistering 42 off just 18 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while right-handed opener Sameer Minhas chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 20 deliveries.

Islamabad United's victory over Kingsmen in the recently concluded fixture is now the biggest in the history of the marquee league in terms of balls remaining, surpassing the previous record of 79 balls, registered by 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators against Multan Sultans last year.

Biggest PSL victories by balls remaining

Islamabad United – 80 balls against Hyderabad Kingsmen in 2026 Quetta Gladiators – 79 balls against Multan Sultans in 2025 Islamabad United – 60 balls against Quetta Gladiators in 2021 Peshawar Zalmi – 59 balls against Lahore Qalandars in 2019 Islamabad United – 58 balls against Lahore Qalandars in 2026

Earlier, after being put into bat first, the Kingsmen stumbled against a ruthless bowling attack of United and could accumulate 80 runs before getting bowled out in 15.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 25 off 35 deliveries, while Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood, 12 each, could amass double figures besides him.

Kingsmen's 80 all out is now the lowest PSL score ever recorded at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, seven fewer than the previous worst, which was registered by the home side, Karachi Kings, earlier this month against leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Furthermore, it was also the lowest total by any team in the ongoing eight-team tournament, relieving Kings, who had made 87 all out against Zalmi.

Overall, Kingsmen's 80 all out became the fifth-lowest total in the history of the marquee league, joining Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on the unwanted list.

Lowest totals in PSL