PSL 11: Kingsmen bag multiple unwanted records in United clash

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Hunain Shah (right) gets bowled by Islamabad United's Imad Wasim (not pictured) during their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen registered several unwanted records in their high-stakes Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against three-time champions Islamabad United here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, the Kingsmen, who are on a four-match winning streak, stumbled against a ruthless United bowling attack and could accumulate 80 runs before getting bowled out in 15.5 overs.

Last match centurion Usman Khan waged a lone battle for the Kingsmen and top-scored with an unbeaten 25 off 35 deliveries, during which he could hit only one boundary.

Besides him, only Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood, 12 each, could amass double figures against United's bowling attack, jointly led by Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim and skipper Shadab, who bagged three wickets each.

Kingsmen's 80 all out is now the lowest PSL score ever recorded at Karachi's National Bank Stadium, seven fewer than the previous worst, which was registered by the home side, Karachi Kings, earlier this month against leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Furthermore, it was also the lowest total by any team in the ongoing eight-team tournament, relieving Kings, who had made 87 all out against Zalmi.

Overall, Kingsmen's 80 all out became the fifth-lowest total in the history of the marquee league, joining Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on the unwanted list.

For the unversed, the lowest total ever recorded in the league was 59 all out by holders Qalandars against Zalmi in the 2017 edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Lowest totals in PSL