Islamabad United humble Hyderabad Kingsmen to qualify for PSL 11 playoffs

Islamabad United's Mohsin Riaz (right) and Sameer Minhas bump fists during their PSL 11 match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: A dominant bowling performance, coupled with sensible batting effort, powered Islamabad United to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen in the high-stakes 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The victory, which marked United's fifth in the ongoing eight-team tournament, propelled the three-time champions into the playoffs, joining leaders Peshawar Zalmi and 2021 champions Multan Sultans.

Set to chase a modest 81-run target, the United comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 80 balls to spare.

The 2024 champions, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost left-handed opener Devon Conway (zero) on the second delivery of the innings.

But Sameer Minhas and Mohsin Riaz batted sensibly to put United within touching distance as they put together 79 runs for the second wicket until Ali struck again, dismissing Riaz, who top-scored with 42 off just 18 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes.

Minhas, on the other hand, remained unbeaten with 27 off 20 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six, while skipper Shadab hit the winning runs in the same over with a boundary on the first delivery he faced.

For the Kingsmen, Mohammad Ali remained the solitary wicket-taker in the gruelling defeat with two scalps.

United captain Shadab Khan's decision to field first paid dividends as his team's bowling unit booked the new entrants for 80 in 15.5 overs.

Kingsmen got off to the worst possible start to their innings as Gleeson dismissed Maaz Sadaqat (zero) on the first delivery of the innings.

The right-arm pacer swept through their top order by getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne (five) and Saim Ayub (12) in his next two overs and brought the total down to 24/3.

Following Gleeson's early blitz was backed by the experienced spin duo of captain Shadab and Imad Wasim as they dismantled Kingsmen's middle and lower orders by taking three wickets each despite last match centurion Usman Khan's grit.

The wicketkeeper batter waged a lone battle for the Kingsmen with an unbeaten 25 off 35 deliveries, during which he struck only one boundary.

Besides Usman and Saim, only Kusal Perera and Asif Mehmood, 12 each, could amass double figures against a ruthless United bowling attack.

For United, Gleeson, Imad and Shadab bagged three wickets each, while left-arm pacer Salman Mirza chipped in with one scalp.