PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne (right) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the high-stakes 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Asif Mehmood.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Salman Mirza.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between United and Kingsmen, while their maiden face-off saw the debutants emerge victorious by six wickets.

Matches: 1

Hyderabad Kingsmen: 1

Islamabad United: 0

Form Guide

United and Kingsmen enter the fixture with contrasting momenta as the new entrants are on a four-match winning streak, which came after as many consecutive defeats, while the three-time champions have three victories in their last five completed fixtures.

Islamabad United, however, sit third in the PSL 11 standings with nine points after eight games and a victory over the Kingsmen will propel them into the playoffs with a match to spare.

Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are placed fourth and need to win both their remaining matches to advance.

Islamabad United: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, W, W, L