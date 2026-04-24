PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to field first against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the high-stakes 36th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.
Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Asif Mehmood.
Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Salman Mirza.
Head-to-head
The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between United and Kingsmen, while their maiden face-off saw the debutants emerge victorious by six wickets.
Matches: 1
Hyderabad Kingsmen: 1
Islamabad United: 0
Form Guide
United and Kingsmen enter the fixture with contrasting momenta as the new entrants are on a four-match winning streak, which came after as many consecutive defeats, while the three-time champions have three victories in their last five completed fixtures.
Islamabad United, however, sit third in the PSL 11 standings with nine points after eight games and a victory over the Kingsmen will propel them into the playoffs with a match to spare.
Hyderabad Kingsmen, on the other hand, are placed fourth and need to win both their remaining matches to advance.
Islamabad United: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)
Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, W, W, L
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