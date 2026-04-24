Arne Slot hints at Alisson Becker return as Liverpool face Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts against Paris St Germain in UEFA Champions League on April 14, 2026. — Reuters

Arne Slot has indicated that Alisson Becker could make a timely return from injury ahead of Liverpool FC’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace FC this Saturday, although no guarantees have been offered regarding the goalkeeper’s longer-term future at Anfield.

Alisson has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s recent UEFA Champions League victory over Galatasaray SK.

While his recovery is progressing, Slot admitted the weekend fixture may arrive slightly too soon for the Brazilian to feature.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation has been further complicated by an injury to Giorgi Mamardashvili, who suffered a significant cut in last weekend’s win over Everton FC.

As a result, third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman was handed his Premier League debut for the club after coming on as a substitute.

Slot confirmed Mamardashvili will be unavailable for the coming weeks, placing further emphasis on Alisson’s recovery.

Despite Liverpool recently activating a one-year extension to keep the Brazilian at the club until 2027, speculation, particularly from Italy, has linked him with a potential move to Juventus FC this summer.

However, Slot dismissed the rumours, stressing that both he and the club remain focused solely on immediate priorities.

“Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and also for the upcoming weeks. Ali is close to a return of play, so let’s see if tomorrow comes too early,” Slot said.

He added that Alisson’s attention is firmly on regaining full fitness and returning to action for Liverpool, while also aiming to represent Brazil national football team in the near future.