Nahid Rana credits former Pakistan coach for shaping fast bowling growth

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana successfully appeals for leg-before-wicket (LBW) against Henry Nicholls during the second ODI against New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 20, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana has credited former Pakistan fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait for playing a key role in his development, saying the Australian has helped him grow without overcomplicating his game.

Tait, who worked with Pakistan’s national side as fast-bowling coach from February 2022 for a year, had earlier emphasised during the ODI series against New Zealand that Rana should keep things simple.

The young quick, who has now earned back-to-back Player of the Series awards against Pakistan and New Zealand, said he fully agrees with that approach.

“He (Tait) thinks exactly the same way as I do and he lets me think in my way,” Rana stated after receiving the Player of the Series award against New Zealand on Thursday.

“He sees how I want to earn success and he tries to nurture that, which is something I like a lot,” he added.

“My mentality and his mentality are quite similar and when we work together in practice it becomes easy as we think along the same line.”

The 23-year-old also expressed admiration for senior Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, calling it a “dream” to share the dressing room with someone he grew up watching.

“Actually, being able to play with him (Mustafizur) is somewhat close to the word dream,” said Rana, who was seen in deep discussion with the left-arm pacer during the third ODI against New Zealand.

“When I was a kid, fast bowlers meant Mustafizur bhai and Taskin bhai. I used to watch them a lot. Back then, I never imagined I would play international cricket alongside them.”

“To be honest, it makes me feel very positive and I always try to learn something from Fizz bhai. He always willingly helps me and everyone. Whenever I need advice on the field, I go to him and he guides me on what to do and what to avoid,” he added.

Rana has been rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series to manage his workload and was also not released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League, alongside Mustafizur Rahman.

The board is focusing on ensuring his proper preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan scheduled in May.