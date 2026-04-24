Neil Robertson rallies past Pang Junxu to reach World Championship round two

An undated picture of Australian Neil Robertson. — WST

Australian Neil Robertson recovered from a tense start to defeat Pang Junxu 10-6 and secure his place in the second round of the Halo World Championship in Sheffield on Thursday.

Locked at 5-5, the Australian found his rhythm when it mattered most, producing a strong finish to become the 15th seed out of 16 to progress.

Reflecting on the contest, Robertson said "It was nervy in the first session yesterday," he admitted.

He praised Pang’s tactical ability but highlighted the improvements in his own game, adding: "Today I was able to dictate how the match went and from 5-5 I played really well. Pang has got one of the best safety games but tonight my long potting was good and I played some aggressive safety to open the balls up."

Despite his decorated career, Robertson has struggled for deep runs at the Crucible in recent years, having not reached the semi-finals since 2014.

The 2010 champion is aiming to rediscover that form as he prepares to face Chris Wakelin in the next round, a rematch of last year’s encounter which he lost.

Elsewhere, Mark Allen holds a 5-3 lead over Kyren Wilson in their second-round clash.

Allen surged into a 5-0 advantage with composed breaks, but Wilson responded with resilience to win the final three frames of the session.

The match resumes with plenty still in the balance, as both players chase a place in the quarter-finals.