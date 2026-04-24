Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, HK vs IU Match 36

The collage of photos features Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne on the left and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan — PSL

KARACHI: The 36th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen and former champions Islamabad United here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

This marks the second time both sides are clashing in the ongoing edition, with the first encounter going in favour of the Kingsmen, who now hold a 1-0 lead over United.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali and Asif Mehmood.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson and Salman Mirza.