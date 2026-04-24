Cam Schlittler shines amid hostility as New York Yankees sweep Boston Red Sox

An undated picture of American professional baseball pitcher Cam Schlittler. — Reuters

American professional baseball pitcher Cam Schlittler delivered a composed and commanding performance despite having faced serious online abuse in the build-up to the game.

The 25-year-old right-hander, who grew up supporting the Boston Red Sox, restricted his boyhood club to just four hits across eight innings as the Yankees rallied to secure a 4–2 victory on Thursday.

The result completed a three-game sweep and extended New York’s winning streak to a season-high six games.

Schlittler, a native of Walpole who played college baseball at Northeastern, had revealed before the match that he and his family received death threats online.

However, the reception inside Fenway Park proved far less hostile than anticipated.

“There was a couple of things, but not too bad,” Schlittler said.

“I think you overestimate how many genuine people are out there compared to online.”

He allowed two runs, only one earned, while striking out five and walking one, lowering his ERA to an impressive 1.77. It marked his longest outing in 20 regular-season starts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Schlittler’s temperament, highlighting his confidence and composure under pressure.

Meanwhile, teammate Cody Bellinger commended the young pitcher’s maturity in handling both the rivalry and off-field distractions.

Schlittler’s final strikeout, dismissing Jarren Duran, drew loud cheers from family and friends in attendance, a fitting end to a standout performance in a high-pressure setting.