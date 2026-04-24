Minnesota Timberwolves dominate Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokic struggles

An undated picture of Nikola Jokic. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Nikola Jokic endured the most difficult shooting night of his playoff career as the Minnesota Timberwolves overpowered the Denver Nuggets 113-96 in Game 3, taking a 2-1 series lead.

The defeat marked the first time since January that Denver failed to reach 100 points, as Minnesota’s defence controlled proceedings from the opening tip and seized momentum in the Western Conference semi-final.

Jokic missed 19 of his 26 shots, a stark anomaly for a player who led Denver’s historic offensive season.

Guard Jamal Murray described the performance as uncharacteristic, saying it was “an outlier type of game”.

Nuggets coach David Adelman acknowledged Jokic’s off night, saying even elite players have rough games and are expected to bounce back.

"He had a tough night," Adelman said.

"It happens to players. This guy's played a million playoff games. There's nights that are poor. He'll bounce back. Everyone needs a day to understand we didn't play well offensively."

The Serbian centre struggled to find rhythm, finishing with just seven made field goals alongside four turnovers and only three assists, marking a rare statistical downturn in his career.

Rudy Gobert anchored Minnesota’s defence, limiting Jokic’s efficiency throughout the contest as the Timberwolves established control early.

Denver briefly held momentum in the series, but an 11-0 second-quarter run swung the game decisively.

Minnesota built a commanding lead of up to 27 points and never allowed the Nuggets to reduce the deficit below double figures.

Coach David Adelman and Murray pointed to Denver’s ineffective screen setting as a key factor behind the offensive collapse.

Adelman stressed that better off-ball movement is needed to create space and generate perimeter opportunities, particularly for role players.

Murray, meanwhile, endured a difficult night, missing 12 of 17 shots as the Nuggets struggled collectively in attack.