PSL 11: Aamir Sohail clarifies remarks after Karachi comments spark backlash

Former Pakistan's captain Aamir Sohail looks on during his television commentary on the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 9, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohail has opened up about his recent remarks and clarified his stance after facing backlash and acknowledging that his choice of words may have caused offence.

Sohail took to social media platform 'X' where he attempted to distinguish between civic habits and cultural traditions, noting that his intent was not to undermine Karachi’s identity but to address broader social behaviours.

He expressed his appreciation for the city’s cultural practices and clarified his stance, adding that he did not view them negatively.

"pan and etiqutte of pichkari with two fingers wide apart to squirt in a container is not tradition and part of culture of karachi , i guess i owe karachites an apology," Sohail wrote.

"When speaking on cities and their cultures, Karachi is also one of my own. The culture of eating paan has fascinated me; it is in my DNA as well. The entirety and the *pichkaari is part of the folklore and tradition — it is not bad, it is a fad. Embrace it, you should too. Peace," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the 59-year-old made the remarks while doing commentary during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Thursday, where a video package was shown featuring a split-screen clip of Karachi and Lahore.

Sohail has come under scrutiny on social media following remarks made in a recently circulated video.

In the clip, he referred to issues such as gutka and paan spitting in Karachi as examples while discussing broader civic habits, though the comments were not intended as a criticism of the city or its people.

His comments, which some viewers interpreted as generalising the identity of the city, sparked backlash from users who felt the remarks were insensitive and reduced Karachi to a negative stereotype, with many urging that Sohail be barred from commentary duties in the PSL.