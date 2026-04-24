PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel admits team failed to meet expectations

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks during a recent interview with Geo News at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on April 23, 2026. - File

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel has openly admitted that his team’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 fell short of expectations, acknowledging both collective failures and his own personal struggles with the bat.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the left-handed batsman conceded that things did not go according to plan.

"Overall, our key players did not perform as we had hoped," Shakeel said.

He attributed the team's underwhelming campaign to an inability to find the right combination.

"Unlike last season, we couldn't get our combination right this time, which led to this kind of performance," he explained. However, he remained confident in his spin bowlers. "Our faith in our spinners has been there from day one. These same bowlers won us several matches last year."

Regarding team composition, Shakeel noted that the squad was newly assembled at the auction and would require time to gel. He also spoke about young talent Khawaja Nafay, who has been part of the Pakistan national team setup.

"Sometimes a player gets caught up in certain things. Khawaja Nafay perhaps took on too much pressure from high expectations. The sooner he learns from these experiences, the better it will be for him."

The Gladiators captain was critical of his own performances.

"We simply could not produce the performance we should have, or what was expected. My start was good, but in the later stages, things did not go my way, and the tournament turned sour for me."

Shakeel acknowledged his recent struggles in white-ball cricket and admitted that he has not lived up to expectations despite being given opportunities.

He emphasised his commitment to improving his performances and adapting his game to suit the demands of limited-overs formats.

"I am working hard, and I believe in giving 100% in whatever is in my control. Being a professional cricketer, you don't differentiate between red-ball and white-ball cricket. I respect what people say, but I always try to play according to the demands of the situation. I got opportunities but failed to play the cricket I should have. My target is to present a different Saud Shakeel in all white-ball cricket moving forward," he stated.

Despite the disappointment, Shakeel pointed to several positives from PSL 11.

"I believed that with more teams, more young players would get opportunities, and many youngsters have taken advantage of that. Pakistan’s national team will benefit from this new talent."

He highlighted the value of sharing a dressing room with international stars.

"When you have Steve Smith playing with you, or you are sharing the dressing room with Maxwell, young players learn a great deal. The PSL will only get better, and Pakistan will benefit."

Shakeel also confessed that playing without spectators had diminished his enjoyment of the tournament.

"Without a crowd, the charm is not the same. I am sure all cricketers missed the crowd – I missed it a lot. I did not enjoy playing without the crowd, but those circumstances were beyond our control."

Commenting on fellow player Usman Tariq, the Gladiators captain addressed the challenges faced by mystery spinners.

"Mystery spinners have come and gone all over the world. They have their phase, and then teams figure them out. It then depends on what variety the bowler brings back. Usman Tariq is facing the same situation that all mystery spinners face. Now we will see how he extricates himself from this situation," he concluded.