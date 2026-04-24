Las Vegas Raiders select Fernando Mendoza first overall in 2026 NFL Draft

An undated picture of quarterback Fernando Mendoza. — Reuters

The Las Vegas Raiders selected quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old, widely tipped for the honour, had starred for Indiana, guiding them to their first national championship and being named the top player in college football last season.

He becomes only the third player to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and be taken first overall in the same year, following Cam Newton and Joe Burrow.

Mendoza did not attend the opening ceremony in Pittsburgh, choosing instead to celebrate with his family in Miami.

The New York Jets took edge rusher David Bailey at number two, while the Arizona Cardinals selected running back Jeremiyah Love and the Tennessee Titans surprised many by drafting wide receiver Carnell Tate next.

The New York Giants strengthened both sides of the ball with pass rusher Arvell Reese at five and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at ten.

Kansas City Chiefs traded up to sixth to pick cornerback Mansoor Delane. Dallas Cowboys moved up for safety Caleb Downs at 11, while the Los Angeles Rams shocked many by selecting quarterback Ty Simpson at 13, planning to develop him behind veteran Matt Stafford.

Jets also held three first-round selections, adding wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Eight trades marked a dramatic opening night in Pittsburgh in front of huge crowd.

The Eagles moved ahead of the Steelers to take Makai Lemon, while Washington selected Sonny Styles inspired by his brother said Styles.