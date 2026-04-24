Tony Parkes, 'Mr Blackburn Rovers' dies aged 76

An undated picture of Former Tony Parkes, a long-serving figure at Blackburn Rovers. — Filephoto

Former Tony Parkes, a long-serving figure at Blackburn Rovers, has passed away at the age of 76.

Parkes devoted more than three decades to Rovers, becoming one of the club’s most respected and recognisable figures.

He made over 400 appearances as a committed midfielder after joining from Buxton F.C. in 1970, playing a key role in their Third Division title triumph in the 1974–75 season.

Known for his tireless work ethic and strong tackling, he also contributed 46 goals before retiring in 1982.

He transitioned seamlessly into coaching, serving under 16 different managers, including Kenny Dalglish during Blackburn’s historic Premier League-winning campaign in 1994–95.

Parkes also stepped in as caretaker manager on six occasions, notably helping the club retain top-flight status during the 1996–97 season.

In 2020, Parkes was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. His daughter Natalie confirmed he died on Wednesday.

Tributes have poured in, including from former teammate Alan Shearer, who described Parkes as “a trustworthy and honest man” who played a vital role in the club’s success. He added that Parkes’ dedication and love for Blackburn were unmatched.

After leaving Rovers in 2004, Parkes continued his career in football, working as a scout for Leicester City F.C. and later as assistant manager at Blackpool F.C..

Blackburn Rovers have announced plans to honour his legacy with a special tribute ahead of their final home fixture of the season.