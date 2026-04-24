Lamine Yamal ruled out for season, eyes FIFA World Cup comeback

An undated picture of Spain national team player Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Spain national team player Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season for FC Barcelona after suffering a hamstring injury, although he is expected to recover in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old forward sustained the injury in his left leg during Wednesday’s 1–0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Yamal had earlier given Barcelona the lead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute but immediately signalled to the bench before collapsing and clutching his hamstring. He was subsequently assisted off the pitch by medical staff and taken straight down the tunnel.

Barcelona confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday, stating that the youngster will undergo a conservative treatment plan. While he will miss the rest of the La Liga campaign, the club remains optimistic about his availability for the World Cup.

In a message shared on Instagram, Yamal expressed his disappointment at the setback, admitting it was particularly painful to be sidelined at such a crucial stage of the season.

"This injury leaves me off the field at the time I most wanted to be, and it hurts more than I can explain," Yamal posted on Instagram on Thursday.

"It hurts not being able to fight with my team-mates, not being able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know they're going to drop their souls in every game.

"I'll be there, even if it's from the outside, supporting, encouraging and pushing as one more. This is not the end, this is just a break. I'll come back stronger, more eager than ever, and next season will be better."

Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table ahead of rivals Real Madrid, whom they face on 10 May in one of their final fixtures.

Spain are set to open their World Cup campaign in June.