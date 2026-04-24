Suzie Bates to end 20-year illustrious career after 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup

Suzie Bates sets the field during first women's ODI match against South Africa at Hagley Oval on March 29, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates has announced she will retire from international cricket following the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious career spanning two decades.

Bates, who recently returned from a quadriceps injury, is set to be named in New Zealand’s 15-player squad for the tournament during an announcement event at her former school, Otago Girls' High School, next Wednesday.

She will then travel with the squad for New Zealand’s ODI and T20I tour of England in early May. As defending champions, the White Ferns will be aiming to retain their title, with Bates determined to finish her career on a high.

Reflecting on her journey, Bates expressed pride and gratitude for her time in international cricket.

"When I look back on the past 20-plus years, I can't quite believe how quickly the time has gone," Bates said. "I'm immensely proud to have worn the fern so many times, and I've been filled with enormous purpose and joy in striving each day to be a better person, team-mate, cricketer, and athlete for this team.

"I have one final mission: to head to the UK - a place that holds so many special memories for me - and win another World Cup. I'm going to give every ounce of my energy to this final quest, dedicating every minute to helping this team play the kind of cricket we, and our country, can be proud of."

Bates made her domestic debut at just 15 in 2003 before earning her international cap in 2006.

She currently stands as the leading run-scorer in women’s T20 Internationals with 4,717 runs and ranks fourth in women’s ODIs with 5,964 runs. Appointed captain in July 2011, she led New Zealand for nearly seven years. In 2016, she was named the world’s leading women’s cricketer by Wisden.

Beyond cricket, Bates also represented New Zealand in basketball, featuring for the Tall Ferns at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She paid tribute to those closest to her, adding: “To my dear ones, my family, thank you for always being there," she said. "And to my partner, Scotty, and his boys: you've shared in all the highs and the lows that this great game has brought into my life. I would also like to pay special tribute to the staff and coaches who have given so much to women's cricket over many years, often with little recognition or reward.”

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr hailed Bates as one of the finest players in the history of the game.

"Growing up Suzie was my role model, and I was fortunate enough to make the team when she was captain," Kerr said. "If you've ever been lucky enough to play alongside her, you'll know that she's one of the most selfless cricketers in the world and one of the greatest team-mates.

"Her record speaks for itself, she's paved the way for a long time in women's cricket, and what she's done for cricket, the women's game, and sport in New Zealand, she should be very proud of. She'll be hugely missed in the White Ferns whānau [family], but I know she's still got a bit more left in the tank."

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance Development Liz Green said Bates’ impact on the game is immeasurable.

"It's hard to find the words for a player like Suzie," Green said. The women's game has been able to develop into what it is today because of players like her. You'll hear a lot about her contributions on the field, but it's who she is as a player, team-mate, and role model off the field that makes her one of the all-time greats, not only here in New Zealand but also internationally.

"She'll leave the game with a profound legacy and will continue to inspire the next generation of players for years to come and that's something pretty special to hang your hat on."