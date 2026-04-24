Amir, Faheem fined for PSL Code of Conduct breach after heated argument

RawalPindiz pacer Mohammad Amir (second from left) engages in a heated argument with Islamabad United batter Faheem Ashraf during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz pacer Mohammad Amir and Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have each been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for a Level 1 offence under the Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct during Match 34 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Amir was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5, which relates to the use of language, actions or gestures that are disparaging or could provoke an aggressive response from a batter upon dismissal during a match.

Faheem was charged under Article 2.21, which concerns bringing the game into disrepute.

Both players admitted the charges put forward by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Sir Richard Richardson.

The flashpoint came on the third delivery of the 17th over, when Amir bowled a sharp slower bouncer. Faheem attempted an upper cut but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Following the dismissal, Amir gestured towards Faheem in an animated celebration and appeared to signal him back towards the pavilion.

Faheem reacted angrily, walking towards the bowler and raising his bat in response. The situation escalated briefly before Asif Afridi and Saad Masood intervened to separate the players and defuse the confrontation.

Meanwhile, RawalPindiz remain bottom of the table with one win and eight defeats from nine matches, collecting two points and holding a net run rate of -1.330.

They are scheduled to play their final league-stage match against Hyderabad Kingsmen on April 26.