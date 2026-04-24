'We’ll be keeping a close eye on Quetta': Shaheen Afridi maps Lahore’s qualification path

Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Afridi speaks during the post-match presentation after their defeat against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 23, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi admitted his side fell short in the crucial moments after suffering a defeat to Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 clash, pointing to poor execution in the death overs as the decisive factor.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shaheen reflected on his team’s performance and took responsibility for not defending what he believed was a competitive total.

“At the halfway stage, I genuinely felt that 199 was a very competitive total. However, we didn’t back it up in the field. Our execution in the death overs was poor, and I take full responsibility for that — I know I should have bowled much better in those closing stages to defend the score,” he said.

The left-arm pacer also highlighted the importance of other results in the race for the playoffs.

“Regarding the race for qualification with Quetta Gladiators, they have the afternoon fixture before we take the field. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that result, as it will give us a clear picture of exactly what we need to do. Once we know the outcome of their game, we can model our strategy accordingly to ensure we secure our spot,” he added.

Put in to bat first, the Qalandars posted a solid 199/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman.

Shafique top-scored with a fluent 62 off 36 deliveries, striking five fours and three sixes, while Fakhar contributed 61 from 41 balls with an identical boundary count.

The pair stitched together a crucial 110-run partnership for the second wicket. Daniel Sams also chipped in with a brisk 20 off nine balls.

For the Kings, Moeen Ali led the bowling effort with figures of 2/26 in four overs, while Hasan Ali and Rizwanullah claimed a wicket each.

In response, the Kings successfully chased down the 200-run target for the loss of five wickets with eight balls to spare, powered by captain David Warner and Khushdil Shah.

Warner anchored the innings with an unbeaten 63 off 44 deliveries, while Khushdil provided the late surge with a blistering 44 off just 14 balls, smashing five fours and two sixes.

Among the Qalandars bowlers, Ubaid Shah stood out with figures of 3/41, whereas Sams and Haris Rauf picked up one wicket each.

The Kings’ hard-fought win keeps them in contention for a playoff berth, lifting them to sixth place on the table with eight points from nine matches.