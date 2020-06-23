Pakistan vs England: Tests, T20I series schedule

Tuesday Jun 23, 2020
The Pakistan cricket team's first international assignment since the outbreak of Covid-19 will be a trip to England where they will play a three-Test series followed by a T20I showdown comprising just as many matches.
There won't be any warm-up or tour matches before both the series, which means that the national team will have to get used to English conditions by playing inter-squad matches among themselves.
The team leaves for Manchester from Lahore on a specially chartered flight this Sunday.
Here is the full schedule of their tour:
1st Test: Aug 5- Aug 9 (Old Trafford, Manchester)
2nd Test: Aug 13- 17 (Rose Bowl, Southampton)
3rd Test: Aug 21- 25 (Rose Bowl, Southampton)
1st T20I: Aug 28 (Rose Bowl, Southampton)
2nd T20I: Aug 30 (Rose Bowl, Southampton)
3rd T20I: Sept 1 (Rose Bowl, Southampton)
