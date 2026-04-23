Multan Sultans qualify for PSL 11 playoffs as Kings beat Qalandars

Multan Sultans' Arafat Minhas (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2021 champions Multan Sultans on Thursday officially booked their spot in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Sultans, who hold the second spot in the eight-team tournament's standings with 12 points in nine matches, had their top-four finish guaranteed after Karachi Kings beat arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore earlier today.

The Kings' victory meant that the Sultans' tally of 12 points can no longer be toppled by the fourth-placed side by the end of the league stage.

Sultans now need to win their remaining league-stage match against three-time champions Islamabad United, scheduled to be played here at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday, to confirm a top-two finish and set up Qualifiers against leaders Peshawar Zalmi, who have consolidated the top spot by winning eight out of their first nine fixtures.

Multan Sultans started their PSL 11 campaign with back-to-back victories over Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen before succumbing to their first defeat at the hands of defending champions Qalandars.

The 2021 champions, however, made a strong comeback as they won their subsequent two matches against Quetta Gladiators and RawalPindiz, respectively, but their winning run was halted by leaders Peshawar Zalmi, who beat them by 24 runs.

Sultans' last three matches followed the same pattern as they beat Kings and Pindiz before suffering a gruelling defeat at the hands of Kingsmen in a high-scoring contest.

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 11

Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shehzad Gul, Faisal Akram, Imran Randhawa, Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Philippe, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Atizaz Habib Khan.