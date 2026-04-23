PSL 11 points table after Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings' players celebrate a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 23, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings registered an enthralling five-wicket victory over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 35th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side racked up a decent total of 199/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries by Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique.

Shafique top-scored for the Qalandars with a blazing 62 off just 36 deliveries, laced with five fours and three sixes, closely followed by Fakhar, who made a 41-ball 61 with the help of as many boundaries. The duo also shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

Besides them, Daniel Sams made a notable contribution to the hosts' total with a 20-run cameo off nine deliveries.

Experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali was the standout bowler for the Kings as he picked up two wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Hasan Ali and Rizwanullah chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 200-run target, the Kings knocked the winning runs for the loss of five wickets and eight balls to spare on the back of an unbeaten half-century by captain David Warner and a late blitz by Khushdil Shah.

Warner oversaw the Kings' pursuit with an anchoring 44-ball 63 and remained the top-scorer, while Khushdil gave final touches with a swashbuckling 44 off just 14 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings, taking three wickets for 41 runs in his four overs, while Sams and Haris Rauf could claim one apiece.

Kings' hard-fought victory over Qalandars kept them in contention for the PSL 11 playoffs race and lifted them to the sixth spot in the standings with eight points in nine games.

The Qalandars, on the other hand, remained fifth with a similar record but a relatively superior net run rate. Besides the two fierce rivals, Hyderabad Kingsmen also have eight points but with a game in hand.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 8 0 1 17 2.645 Multan Sultans (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.450 Islamabad United 8 4 3 1 9 1.082 Hyderabad Kingsmen 8 4 4 0 8 -0.367 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 5 0 8 -0.558 Karachi Kings 9 4 5 0 8 -1.063 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 RawalPindiz (E) 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

Furthermore, the Kings' victory also kept Quetta Gladiators in contention despite the previous edition's runners-up slipping down to the seventh spot with six points after nine matches.

2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi hold the top spot in the standings with 17 points in nine matches, followed by Multan Sultans with 12 points in as many fixtures, while three-time champions Islamabad United hold third spot with nine points.

Another debutants RawalPindiz, remained at the bottom of the standings despite registering their maiden victory by defeating United earlier today.