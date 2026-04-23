Bangladesh 'withdraw' Mustafizur Rahman's NOC for PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars' Mustafizur Rahman appeals for a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 3, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced withdrawing from the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 remainder.

Rahman, who was roped in by Lahore Qalandars as a direct signing for the ongoing eight-team tournament, could represent the defending champions in five fixtures before leaving for national duty as Bangladesh hosted New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, which concluded earlier today.

The left-arm pacer was initially supposed to rejoin the Qalandars squad after the New Zealand series, with his availability spanning until May 3.

However, as per the latest development, the BCB shared that its medical panel reviewed the "condition" of Rahman and decided that he would undergo scans, following which he will commence his rehabilitation.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the cricket board said in a statement.

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team."

Although the BCB did not specify the extent of Rahman's injury, it announced withdrawing from the NOC issued to the pacer for the PSL 11 remainder.

"In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026."

The cricket board further shared that right-arm pacer Nahid Rana, who was associated with leaders Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing PSL 11, will not be released to help him prepare for Bangladesh's upcoming home Test series against Pakistan.

"The BCB would also like to inform that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. This decision has been taken to allow him adequate time to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month."