Bangladesh crush New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third ODI against New Zealand at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on April 23, 2026. — AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Najmul Hossain Shanto's anchoring century, followed by Mustafizur Rahman's five-wicket haul, powered Bangladesh to a resounding 55-run victory over New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the home series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Thursday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham's decision to field first backfired as the hosts piled up a formidable total of 265/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of a monumental fourth-wicket partnership between Shanto and experienced Litton Das.

Bangladesh got off to a contrasting start to their innings as Will O'Rourke ran through their top order and reduced them to 32/3 in 8.3 overs.

Following the early stutter, Das joined Shanto in the middle, and the duo turned the game on its head with a 160-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Jayden Lennox broke the century-plus stand eventually on the first delivery of the 39th over by cleaning up Das, who made 76 off 91 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Shanto was then involved in a brief 29-run partnership with Tawhid Hridoy, which saw him bring up his fourth ODI century, but fell victim to Lennox soon after amassing the landmark.

Shanto remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with an anchoring 105 off 119 deliveries, studded with nine fours and two sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

After his departure, Hridoy took the reins of Bangladesh's batting charge and ensured a decent finish with a brisk 33 not out from 29 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six. He also shared a 35-run partnership with captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who made 22.

O'Rourke was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking three wickets for 32 runs in his seven overs, followed by Lennox and Ben Lister with two each, while Dean Foxcroft could claim one.

Set to chase a daunting 266-run target, the touring side could accumulate 210 before being bowled out in 44.5 overs despite half-centuries from Nick Kelly and Foxcroft.

Foxcroft top-scored for the Blackcaps with a brisk 75 off 72 deliveries, while Kelly made a cautious 80-ball 59.

Besides them, only Muhammad Abbas (25) and Will Young (19) could amass double figures against Bangladesh's disciplined bowling attack, led by Rahman, who bagged five wickets for 43 runs in his nine overs.

His brilliance was backed by Nahid Rana and captain Miraz, who bagged two each, while Shoriful Islam chipped in with one.