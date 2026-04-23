Muhammad Waseem reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct Breach

UAE's Muhammad Waseem celebrates scoring his half-century during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on May 17, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced penalising United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem over a Code of Conduct breach.

According to the apex body, Waseem was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem sanctioned for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.



Details ⬇️https://t.co/u0FNj7sU1L — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2026

As a result, Waseem has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee, while one demerit point has also been added to the experienced batter's disciplinary record. This was the UAE captain's first offence in the 24-month period.

The reprimand came in light of Waseem's remarks at the post-match presentation for their second T20I of the two-match away series against Nepal on Tuesday, during which he claimed the umpiring to be biased.

The charge was upheld by on-field umpires Buddhi Pradhan and Vinay Kumar, third umpire Durga Subedi and fourth umpire Sanjay Sigdel.

Muhammad Waseem admitted the offence and accepted the penalty imposed by Wendell La Brooy of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, and thus eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

As per the ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum sanction of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a match fee, and one or two demerit points.

For the unversed, the T20I series between Nepal and the UAE was drawn as the hosts prevailed in the second fixture by eight wickets.