Mohammad Rizwan lauds Amir, Asif Afridi for shifting momentum in Pindiz's favour

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed relief and pride after his side secured their first win in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, defeating Islamabad United on Thursday, and highlighted the team’s resilience following a challenging run of results.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rizwan underlined the significance of the victory for both the players and their loyal supporters, while also acknowledging the constant backing from team management and owners, who urged the squad to deliver under pressure.

"First and foremost, I want to dedicate this win to the fans of the Pindiz. We’ve been receiving constant messages from the owners reminding us to give our absolute best for our supporters, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally deliver that first win for them," Rizwan said.

The wicketkeeper-batter credited the bowling unit for laying the foundation of the triumph, praising their discipline and execution at key moments.

"The real credit for today’s result goes to our bowling unit. While the pitch wasn't overly difficult to bat on, the clinical spells from Mohammad Amir and Asif Afridi really shifted the balance in our favor," he said.

Rizwan further revealed that the team’s strategy revolved around controlling the game early, particularly during the Powerplay, which ultimately proved decisive.

"Our entire tactical plan revolved around staying disciplined in the Powerplay—keeping the run rate down and restricting them to a manageable total. Once we achieved that, it gave us the platform we needed to chase the target down with confidence," he concluded.

Opting to bowl first, RawalPindiz’s decision paid dividends as they bowled out the three-time champions for 137 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Devon Conway top-scored with 40 off 33 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Chris Green contributed 29 off 16 balls, striking two fours and two sixes, while Mark Chapman added 23.

For RawalPindiz, Mohammad Amir, Dian Forrester and Saad Masood claimed two wickets each, while Asif Afridi, Naseem Shah and Daryl Mitchell shared three wickets between them.

In reply, RawalPindiz chased down the target comfortably, reaching 138 for four in the 19th over. Rizwan led from the front with 45 off 38 balls, including five fours and a six.

Kamran Ghulam contributed 42 off 30 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and a six, while Daryl Mitchell and Forrester added 32 and 13 respectively.

For Islamabad United, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Chris Green picked up one wicket apiece.