PSL 11: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings' David Warner (centre) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 23, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to field first against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the 35th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Sikandar Raza, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Ubaid Shah and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Jason Roy, Salman Ali Agha, Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan (wk), Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Rizwanullah and Mohammad Hamza.

Head-to-head

Arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face-to-face 23 times, and the 2020 champions lead the head-to-head record with 15 victories, while the holders have eight triumphs to their name.

Their last meeting took place earlier in the ongoing PSL 11 at the same venue, where the visitors prevailed by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

Matches: 23

Karachi Kings: 15

Lahore Qalandars: 8

Form Guide

Kings and Qalandars enter the fixture with contrasting momenta in their favour as the 2020 champions are on a five-match losing streak, while the holders won their last two matches against RawalPindiz and Quetta Gladiators, respectively.

The defending champions are fifth in the standings with eight points in eight games, while the Kings are placed seventh with six points in as many fixtures.

The upcoming fixture is of great significance for both sides as a victory would boost the Qalandars' chances to seal PSL 11 playoffs qualification, while the Kings would be aiming to stay alive with a win.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, L, L, L, L