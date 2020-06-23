Pakistan vs England squad: The list includes Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali and more. Photo: AFP

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play a three-Test and as many T20I series in England this summer, starting August 5.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was decided to sent one single batch of players instead of dispatching two separate squads for five-day and 20-over formats.

Here is the 29-man squad picked for the England tour. It is pertinent to mention here that three squad members - Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali - have tested positive for the virus. Therefore, they are highly unlikely to be sent to England - at least not with the rest of the squad.

It remains to be seen if the PCB would replace them.

Full squad:

Openers (4) – Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood

Middle-order batsmen (9) – Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik

Wicketkeepers (2) - Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fast bowlers (10) – Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz

Spinners (4) – Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah

Pak vs England: Full squad for visiting team