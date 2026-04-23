PSL 11 points table after RawalPindiz record first win in PSL 11

RawalPindiz and Islamabad United players shake hands after their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 23, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: RawalPindiz ended their eight-match losing streak after securing their first victory of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, defeating former champions Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

According to the updated points table, there were no changes in the rankings. Despite the defeat, Islamabad United remain third with four wins, three losses and one abandoned match, collecting nine points with a net run-rate of 1.082.

RawalPindiz remain at the bottom of the table with one win and eight defeats from nine matches, earning two points with a net run-rate of -1.330.

Multan Sultans, meanwhile, stay second on the points table with 12 points from nine matches, behind leaders Peshawar Zalmi, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 9 8 0 1 17 2.645 Multan Sultans 9 6 3 0 12 0.450 Islamabad United 8 4 3 1 9 1.082 Hyderabad Kingsmen 8 4 4 0 8 -0.367 Lahore Qalandars 8 4 4 0 8 -0.503 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -0.355 Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -1.292 RawalPindiz 9 1 8 0 2 -1.330

RawalPindiz’s decision to bowl first paid off as they bundled out the three-time PSL champions for 137 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Devon Conway led the batting effort with 40 off 33 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. Chris Green contributed effectively down the order with 29 off 16 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes, while Mark Chapman added 23 runs.

For RawalPindiz, Mohammad Amir, Dian Forrester and Saad Masood took two wickets each, while Asif Afridi, Naseem Shah and Daryl Mitchell shared three wickets between them.

In reply, RawalPindiz chased down the target, reaching the mark with four wickets down in the 19th over. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 45 off 38 balls, hitting five fours and one six.

Kamran Ghulam made 42 off 30 deliveries, striking five boundaries and one six, while Daryl Mitchell and Forrester contributed 32 and 13 runs respectively.

For Islamabad United, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Chris Green took one wicket each.